Home / Industry / Auto / Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles

Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles

The company said necessary guidelines have been issued across dealerships ensuring adequate manpower and availability of spare parts to take up repairs

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

German automaker Volkswagen India is offering priority comprehensive checks to flood-affected customers in Chennai following the havoc caused by cyclone Michaung over the past two days.

The company said necessary guidelines have been issued across dealerships ensuring adequate manpower and availability of spare parts to take up repairs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Volkswagen India said it would also ensure timely repair of flood-related damage found in the priority comprehensive service check of their vehicles, a company release here said on Wednesday.

With a 'Customer-First' philosophy, Volkswagen India has prioritised support to those customers who are stranded with complimentary Roadside Assistance, the company added.

"Necessary standardised repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure quick service experience," the release said.

Also Read

Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to commence exports to Vietnam from 2024

Kia India onboards multiple charge point operators for EV charging

Volkswagen-sanctioned audit finds no signs of forced labour at China plant

Festive season takes passenger vehicle, 2W retail sales to record highs

Suzuki Motor Gujarat unit crosses 3 mn cumulative production milestone

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChennaiVolkswagenCyclone

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story