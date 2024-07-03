Volkswagen launches first certified pre-owned store in Coimbatore

German automaker Volkswagen on Wednesday said it has launched its first brand store under its Certified Pre-Owned business segment here in Tamil Nadu.

The company, in line with the brand's global transition has rebranded its used car business 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' cars.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Witnessing more than 10 times of volume growth over the last five years, the auto major said the Pre-Owned vertical would continue to offer customers same high-quality, reliable vehicles backed by a comprehensive inspection processes and warranty coverage.

Volkswagen India operates 139 touchpoints trading in certified pre-owned cars across the country, with 36 of these functioning as exclusive certified pre-owned outlets. Volkswagen plans to expand this footprint in a phased manner by March 2025, a company statement said here on Wednesday.

The company's popular sedan 'Virtus' has been driving the sales volume and holds 30 per cent market share in the segment in Tamil Nadu.

The strategic rebranding exercise is aimed at leveraging the strength and trust of Volkswagen brand, enhancing pre-owned car programme's visibility and value in the domestic market.

"We are delighted to announce the strategic rebranding of our used car business to Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned. This move will help us better serve the growing demand for pre-owned vehicles, providing customers with high-quality, certified cars that they can rely on. We have already witnessed strong demand during first half of this year and expect this momentum to grow stronger...," said Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Brand Director Ashish Gupta.

"We are also glad to have launched the first Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned store in Coimbatore today. Tamil Nadu continues to be an important state for us and commands one of the highest market share in our overall sales portfolio," Gupta said.

Retail sales of pre-owned cars through the channel grew by 12 per cent last year, a trend that has continued into the first half of 2024. Tier II towns have emerged as a notable driver of this growth, thereby contributing to increasing demand, the company said.