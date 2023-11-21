Home / Industry / Auto / Volkswagen launches 'Sound' edition for Taigun, Virtus with enhanced audio

Volkswagen launches 'Sound' edition for Taigun, Virtus with enhanced audio

The new 'Sound' variants will be offered in four colour options, which include Lava Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, and Rising Blue

BS Web Team New Delhi
Volskwagen_Virtus_Sound

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
German automaker Volkswagen (VW) 's India arm has introduced the new Sound Edition for its mid-size SUV Taigun and C-segment sedan, Virtus. The company aims to build upon the audio system available in regular cars. To this end, VW has added a sub-woofer, amplifier, and a specially-tuned audio system for a more enriching audio experience in the cabin.

The Taigun Sound edition costs Rs 16.32 lakh for the manual transmission and Rs 17.90 for the automatic. In the case of Virtus, the Sound edition with manual transmission will cost Rs 15.52 lakh and Rs 16.77 lakh for the automatic transmission.

Besides the improvements in the sound system, the car also gets additional features like electric front seats, puddle lamps, footwell illumination, as well as "Sound" branding on the front A-Pillar Tweeters in the cabin. Moreover, the Sound edition also gets aesthetic add-ons like a "Sound" badge on the B-pillar and a differentiated equaliser graphic on the car's C-pillar to set it apart from the other variants of the Taigun and Virtus.

The new 'Sound' variants will be offered in four colour options which include Lava Blue, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, and Rising Blue. VW is also offering a dual-tone colour scheme option with a white roof and white outside-rear view mirrors (ORVMs).

The recently-launched Taigun and Virtus are based on Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 strategy, which focuses on localisation and sourcing parts and accessories indigenously. The two cars are based on the newly-developed India-specific MQB0IN platform, which is a departure from the group's earlier offerings, which were based on European platforms and included cars like Polo and Vento. Both these cars are now discontinued.

Expressing his thoughts on the launch of the new "Sound" edition, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Ashish Gupta said, "At Volkswagen, we have always believed in enhancing the value we offer to customers through our safe, fun-to-drive, German-engineered cars. The Sound Edition is a testament to this very thought, as we aim to augment acoustic experiences and make them as exciting as driving a Volkswagen. With the introduction of Sound Edition, we are also glad to roll-out our year-end bonanza with the launch of Big Rush. We are certain that the attractive benefits on offer will appeal to discerning customers as we introduce them to one of India's safest line-up of cars."

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

