West Asia tensions begin disrupting India's auto supply chain, margins

Hero MotoCorp similarly pointed to rising macroeconomic uncertainty linked to developments in West Asia. The company said higher commodity and energy prices were beginning to affect input costs across the automotive sector.
During the earnings call, chief executive officer Harshavardhan Chitale said, “As FY27 begins, the broader economy is navigating certain short-term uncertainties due to the developments in West Asia that have impacted the entire industry in terms of commodity costs, be it cost of metals, cost of gas or, in the recent past, also an increase in certain labour costs.”
Unlike Bajaj Auto, however, Hero MotoCorp indicated that its manufacturing operations and supplier ecosystem have so far remained largely insulated from direct disruptions.