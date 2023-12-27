Xiaomi to reveal cutting-edge EV technology on December 28: Details here

To gain a share of the EV market, Xiaomi obtained permission from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to make EVs. This commission oversees funds and manufacturing capacity in China's auto industry. Previously, Xiaomi had stated that it will invest $10 billion in the EV sector.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Stride event is set to take place on December 28 at 2:00 pm China time (11:30 am IST). Xiaomi is planning to make its first set of cars by the first half of 2024. Xiaomi tested one of its EV models, codenamed 'Modena', in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region earlier this year.
The company has been actively hiring experts from around the world to advance in-house autonomous driving technology.
In August, Reuters reported that Xiaomi plans to produce about 100,000 EVs next year.
In March 2021, Xiaomi formally announced its entry into the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business.