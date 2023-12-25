Home / Industry / Auto / After an impressive festive season, car sales likely to cool down in Dec

After an impressive festive season, car sales likely to cool down in Dec

December is usually marked with weaker sales as customers tend to wait for the new year to get the newest cars with the changed model year

Car sales. Photo: Sanjay K Sharma
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales are likely to undergo a sharp correction in December, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). The news signals that Asia's third-largest auto market is beginning to lose steam after an impressive festive season demand. Industry estimates suggest that the sales in December 2023 are likely to be in the range of 275,000-280,000 units, the newspaper reported.

December would be the first month in 2023 to register less than 300,000 passenger vehicle sales. In the first eleven months of 2023, PV sales have registered a monthly average sales of 345,000 units. On a month-on-month (compared to November 2023) basis, sales in December are expected to decline by 55,000 units, according to the report.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


December is usually marked with weaker sales as customers tend to wait for the new year to get the newest cars with the changed model year.


High stocks in December

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki India, told ET that the stock for the industry at the beginning of December was around 330,000 units. For other months, this number is not high, but carmakers and dealers want to have a minimum stock during December, and this year, the PV industry has a lot of cars in stock. Srivastava said that The industry will likely focus on retail sales rather than the wholesales. He added that the stock levels are expected to plummet and reach 150,000 by the end of December.


Steep discounts to clear stocks

Talking about the stock and the need for it to come down, Srivastava told ET, "The stock levels are high and there are close to 700,000 PVs in the system which is equivalent to more than 60 days of sales. The wholesales (dispatches) for the next two to three months need to come down to 245,000 units, and only then will the stock get corrected and come down to 40-45 days."

To bring down the stock levels, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) has written to the auto industry body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), not to overburden the dealers with excessive stock. According to Srivastava, despite heavy discounts, stock reduction is unlikely to go over 70,000-80,000 units, the ET report said.

Also Read

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Ola Electric's Rs 5,500 cr IPO to bolster its EV market, say experts

Automakers gear for moderate sales after 2023, ready for more EV launches

Tata inaugurates first EV-only stores in Gurugram; public opening on Jan 7

Cybertruck designer says Tesla stainless steel pickup is no experiment

EU, UK approve 3-year postponement of tariffs on electric vehicles

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :festive season saleCar salesLuxury car salescar sales in Octoberautomobile industryDomestic Car SalesBS Web ReportsMaruti Suzuki IndiaHyundai Motor India

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story