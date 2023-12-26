EV industry set to end on its best sales year despite subsidy cuts

Despite subsidy cuts and regulatory changes, the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed a 45 per cent increase in 2023.
The sale of EVs reached 1.4 million units, compared to the previous year's 1 million. The EV market penetration in the country also rose from 4.8 per cent in CY22 to 6.3 per cent this year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This year marked a reduction in subsidies for electric two-wheelers (e2W), a category that constitutes around 55 per cent of the overall EV sales.
Experts in the automotive industry attribute this surge to a shift in customer interest towards greener vehicles. This change is influenced by numerous product launches from startups in the two- and three-wheeler segments, along with greater availability of vehicles in the four-wheeler category. Additionally, government incentives played a crucial role in driving this growth, they say.
“The confidence of customers in the electric two-wheeler (e2W) and electric three-wheeler (e3W) categories has been strengthened not only by startups but also by established players in the internal combustion engine (ICE) sector introducing new products. Government subsidies, improved financing options, and the increase in battery swapping facilities have further facilitated the expansion of the industry,” says Preetesh Singh, specialist CASE and alternate powertrains, NRI Consulting & Solutions.
The e3W category led in market penetration, reaching 53 per cent, up from 51 per cent recorded the previous year. Notably, e3W penetration surpassed the national average of 6.3 per cent.
“In 2023, the EV market, especially in the three-wheeler segment, transitioned from conceptualisation to reality. Overcoming previous challenges like range anxiety and limited choices, the sector experienced a surge in demand driven by government incentives, escalating fuel prices, and heightened environmental consciousness,” said Ayush Lohia, CEO, Lohia Auto, an e3W manufacturer.
Passenger cars exhibited the lowest penetration across all categories, but it doubled to 2 per cent in 2023 from the previous year.
In the two-wheeler category, penetration also increased this year to 5 per cent, compared to 4 per cent last year.
However, the bus segment experienced a decline in penetration, standing at 3.3 per cent this year compared to 4.6 per cent reported last year.
Despite the overall increase in penetration this year, industry players argue that the movement is not significant due to the government's decision in June to reduce subsidies to one-third of the over 66,000 it was offering.
Following the government's decision to cap the maximum subsidy for e2W at Rs 22,500, sales experienced a sharp decline of over 35 per cent in June, dropping from the all-time high of 1,58,000 recorded in May.
“The sales could have reached the two million mark this year if the government had not reduced the subsidy for e2W. The subsidy cut has set the industry back by at least one year,” an industry player says.
However, government officials contend that the subsidy cut was essential as it cannot be sustained indefinitely. Additionally, they assert that the sales of EVs have not only recovered but also returned to pre-subsidy cut levels.
“The sales are poised to exceed the all-time high, indicating that the industry is becoming self-sufficient. The recovery suggests that with companies introducing more affordable products, sales are expected to soar even higher,” officials say.
In November, the sales of EVs reached 1,53,000, marking a 3 per cent decline from the all-time high recorded in May.
Despite the subsidy cut, 2023 marks the first year when sales of EVs have consistently remained above the 1 lakh mark every month.
| Category
| 2023
| EV
| Penetration
| 2022
| EV
| Penetration
| Two-wheelers
| 16,809,300
| 836,098
| 5.0
| 15,601,853
| 631,475
| 4.0
| Three-wheelers
| 1,057,099
| 568,100
| 53.7
| 677,475
| 350,238
| 51.7
| Passenger cars
| 3,516,468
| 70,380
| 2.0
| 3,337,547
| 33,207
| 1.0
| Buses
| 73,371
| 2,441
| 3.3
| 42,591
| 1,961
| 4.6
| Overall
| 23,536,524
| 1,489,606
| 6.3
| 21,570,396
| 1,025,118
| 4.8
| Nos don't include data from Telangana and Lakshadweep; Source: VAHAN