Year ender 2023: Top auto launches of the year and what to expect in 2024

The beginning of 2023 saw carmakers facing a dearth of semiconductors, which resulted in long waiting periods for customers. However, by the end of the year, the Indian car industry has broken multiple sales records and established new ones. It was a year marked by the transformation towards EVs and a growing preference for safer vehicles. As we approach 2024, we have identified the most significant auto launches of 2023.

Toyota's 100 per cent ethanol-powered car

In August 2023, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched a 100 per cent ethanol-fuelled Toyota Innova car, making it the world's first BS-VI stage II compliant, electrified flex-fuel vehicle. Ethanol is a renewable fuel that is derived from the fermentation of sugars from plant materials. The most commonly used farm produce to make ethanol include sugarcane, corn, and maize.

Honda Elevate SUV

Honda Cars India launched its first compact SUV in September 2023 and named it Elevate. The Elevates sells at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.20 lakh for the top variant. The launch was significant given the popularity of the segment among Indian buyers. All major carmakers have had their products in this category for a long time now, making Honda a latecomer to the compact SUV party.

Before the Elevate, Honda did not have a competitive product in the segment to make a mark in the compact SUV market in India. The Elevate is powered by Honda's 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which returns 121hp and 145 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Among the most-anticipated launches of the year, Maruti Suzuki launched its sub-four-metre off-roader Jimny in June 2023 at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny was touted as a rival to Mahindra's Thar but lacked the power and sheer road presence of the Thar. It also needed to overcome the budget-friendly two-wheel drive diesel version of Thar which Mahindra launched at Rs 9.99 lakh.

At 12.74 lakh, car reviewers and customers had said that the Jimny was too costly. Later, Maruti Suzuki dropped the price of Jimny by a significant Rs 2 lakh and it now retails at Rs 10.74 lakh.

Triumph Street Triple, Triumph Speed 400, & Scrambler 400 X

Triumph launched its middle-weight motorcycles, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in July 2023. The two bikes are the first products made out of the Bajaj-Triumph association. While the design and engineering of the bikes have been done by Triumph, the manufacturing, service stations, and distribution will be taken care of by Bajaj Auto.

The two bikes are powered by the same engine which is a 398 cc unit, freshly developed for these two. The engine produces 39.4 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. While the 170 kg Speed 400 has a more compact and agile design with a seat height of 790 mm, the taller Scrambler weighs 179 kg and gets a seating height of 835 mm.

Triumph also launched its naked performance bike, Street Triple in June 2023 at a starting price of Rs 10.17 lakh. The bike is powered by a 765 cc, inline 3-cylinder engine that produces 80 Nm of maximum torque at 9500 rpm.

Hyundai Exter Micro SUV

Hyundai Motors launched its entry-level SUV Exter in July 2023 at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, with the top variant priced at Rs 9.31 lakh, ex-showroom. The car is based on the same platform as the Hyundai i10 Nios and Aura, comes powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, and is available with both manual and automatic transmission. The Exter also gets a CNG variant, which is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 2023 & Royal Enfield Himalayan 452





ALSO READ: EV industry set to end its best sales year in spite of subsidy cuts Royal Enfield (RE) launched its new Bullet 2023 in September 2023, updating almost a century-old model. The 2023 Bullet has been updated to look more like Royal Enfeild's best-selling bike, the Classic 350. The new Bullet continues with the same riding experience as the bike, which is built on the same J-platform architecture and powered by the same engine.

Royal Enfield also launched its Himalayan 452 in November 2023. The engine of the bike became the biggest talking point which happens to be a 451.65 cc, single-cylinder engine that can return a peak power of 40hp at 8,000 rpm. The engine is RE's first liquid-cooled engine and makes the same power as Triumph's speed 400.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen launched its compact SUV C3 Aircross at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in September 2023. The C3 Aircross is the company's fourth product in the Indian market, with the C5 Aircross, the C3, and the E-C3 being the other three.

Hero Karizma XMR 210

Hero launched the Karizma XMR 210 in August 2023 at Rs 1.73 lakh, ex-showroom. The bike was first introduced in 2003 under the collaboration between Honda and Hero MotoCorp. The bike comes with aggressive styling with sharp and sleek-looking LED daytime running lights. The bike is powered by a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit that returns 25.15 hp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque.

Harley Davidson X440

Much like the Triumph-Bajaj partnership, Hero MotoCorp struck an alliance with American retro motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson and launched one of the most-awaited motorcycles of the year in July 2023, the Harley Davidson X440. The X440 is the most-affordable bike by Harley Davidson and it is the company's second attempt at cracking the Indian middle-weight bike market.

The X440 is powered by a 440 cc single-cylinder engine, which is oil and air-cooled, which redlines at 8,000 rpm. The engine produces 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The bike weighs 190.5 kg.

Toyota Rumion

Based on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota launched its Rumion in August 2023. The car will be manufactured and supplied by Maruti Suzuki. With Rumion, Toyota now has the most number of MPVs in its portfolio. The Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and the Vellfire are the other three.

While Rumion's exterior design will be slightly differentiated, it will get the same seven-seat configuration, and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the Ertiga. Toyota Rumion comes powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103 hp and 137 Nm of peak torque.

What are the important auto launches for 2024?

While 2023 witnessed some of the most anticipated launches in the Indian car market, 2024 is slated to be no less busy. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is expected to introduce an update to its compact SUV, XUV300. The company is also preparing to bring a five-door version of its popular off-roader, Thar. Reports suggest that unlike the three-door Thar currently on sale, the five-door Thar version will be longer than 4 metres and will have a formidable road presence.

Maruti Suzuki's first EV

Maruti is ready to set its foot in the EV space with its first-ever electric car, eVX.

New Renault Duster

Renault is planning to re-introduce the Duster in a new avatar. French carmaker Renault launched the Duster in 2012 and introduced the Indian market to the compact SUV segment. The car became an instant hit and was followed by other manufacturers.

Tata Curvv and Punch EV

Tata Motors has teased its Curvv concept car at multiple events and the company is likely to launch the coupe-shaped SUV in 2024. The car is expected to come with Tata's new Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (TGDI) engines. Tata is developing two of these with 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre capacity. These engines are likely to be introduced in other Tata cars as well.

Tata is also likely to launch the electric variant of its entry-level SUV, Punch, in 2024. The Punch is expected to get a larger battery pack than the Tiago EV.