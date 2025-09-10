Air India enters into codeshare partnership with Kazakhstan's Air Astana

Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Kazakhstan's flag carrier Air Astana.

"The codeshare partnership enables cooperation between the two carriers on trunk routes between Kazakhstan and India, covering Air Astana routes operated between Almaty and Delhi, and Almaty and Mumbai.

"With this, Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Astana's flights to and from India, providing its customers convenient access to Almaty, a rapidly growing tourism and business hub in Central Asia," Air India said in a release on Wednesday.

Both airlines already have an interline partnership that came into effect earlier this year.