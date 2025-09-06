Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Kochi after mid-air technical snag

Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Kochi after mid-air technical snag

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city at around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag

IndiGo, Bird Strike
There were more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, according to sources.

There were more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft, they said.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city at around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, the sources told PTI.

They also said that the passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft which took off at around 3.30 am and a new set of crew operated the flight as the earlier crew had to be replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, flight 6E1403 which had returned mid-way, was operated with an A320 neo aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

