Ahmedabad plane crash puts focus on repeated DGCA warnings to Air India

Air India has been under regulatory crosshairs since its privatisation in January 2022. While the Tata Group’s takeover was expected to mark a fresh start for the airline, it has repeatedly faced action from the aviation regulator over safety lapses, operational violations and poor compliance practices.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued multiple fines and warnings to Air India over the past three years, flagging serious concerns in flight operations, cockpit discipline and internal accountability.

In January 2025, the DGCA imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Air India for allowing a pilot to operate a flight without meeting the mandatory “recency” requirement. These rules require pilots to have completed at least three take-offs and landings in the preceding 90 days. Air India’s rostering team reportedly ignored repeated alerts, which the regulator termed a serious safety oversight.

ALSO READ: Air India plane crashes into medical hostel, wreckage stuck in building In May 2024, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice after two long-haul flights left passengers in stifling cabins without proper air conditioning. The notice stated the airline was “time and again failing to take due care of its passengers.” On 24 and 30 May, Air India’s San Francisco-bound flights from Mumbai (AI-179) and Delhi (AI-183) were delayed by over 18 and 20 hours, respectively. While AI-179 faced operational setbacks, passengers on AI-183 endured stifling cabin conditions—some reportedly fainted—before the flight was cancelled and passengers disembarked. In March 2024, the DGCA fined Air India ₹80 lakh for violating flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms meant to prevent pilot fatigue. A month earlier, in February, the airline was fined ₹30 lakh after an elderly passenger died of a heart attack while walking unaided to the terminal due to the airline’s failure to provide a requested wheelchair.

In January 2024, the DGCA fined the airline ₹30 lakh for failing to roster enough CAT-III-trained pilots during a dense fog period. CAT-III systems allow landings in low visibility, but only specially certified pilots may use them. The shortage led to widespread delays and cancellations at major airports. Cockpit violations have also come under scrutiny. In June 2023, two pilots were suspended—one for a year and another for a month—after allowing an unauthorised person into the cockpit during a Chandigarh–Leh flight. Earlier, in February, a Delhi–Dubai flight captain permitted a female friend inside the cockpit. He was suspended for three months, and the co-pilot was let off with a warning.

In January 2023, Air India was fined ₹30 lakh for mishandling a case in which a passenger urinated on a fellow traveller on a New York–Delhi flight. The airline was pulled up for delayed reporting and failure to follow standard protocols. In June 2022, shortly after the Tata takeover, the DGCA fined the airline ₹10 lakh for denying boarding to valid ticket-holders without offering the compensation mandated by aviation rules. ALSO READ: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner under lens after Air India crash in Ahmedabad Beyond individual incidents, the DGCA also raised systemic concerns. In 2023, it flagged confusion in Air India’s safety oversight structure, particularly the overlapping roles of Rajeev Gupta, Chief of Flight Safety, and Henry Donohoe, Head of Safety, Security and Quality. The regulator asked CEO and MD Campbell Wilson—Air India’s “Accountable Manager” under aviation law—to clarify reporting lines to ensure faster resolution of safety issues.

Responding to Business Standard’s queries, an Air India spokesperson in 2023 said the Chief of Flight Safety is approved by the DGCA and reports directly to the Accountable Manager. ‘In accordance with the extant DGCA approval that was granted a year ago, Capt Gupta has full responsibility for flight safety for Air India. Mr Henry Donohoe is employed at a corporate level to strengthen and align safety practices across the Group airlines. His role is complementary to and has no impediment on the role and functions of the Head of Flight Safety,’ the spokesperson said. DGCA actions on Air India: January 2025: ₹30 lakh fine for allowing a pilot to fly without completing mandatory take-offs and landings