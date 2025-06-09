Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Madras HC allows AAI to float tender to replace Çelebi, but with riders

Madras HC allows AAI to float tender to replace Çelebi, but with riders

The AAI also gave an undertaking that the equipment left behind by Çelebi will not be used by the other ground operators

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC
In May, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Istanbul-headquartered ground handling firm Çelebi Airport Services India. (| Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Madras High Court on Monday allowed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to proceed with a public tender seeking a replacement for Turkish ground and cargo handling firm Çelebi’s Indian subsidiary, whose security clearance was cancelled by the central government last month.
 
During the hearing, AAI informed the Madras HC that though it will have to float a tender to hire a new ground handling and cargo, the tender will mention that the outcome of the bidding will be subject to the litigation initiated by Çelebi Airport Services India at Madras and Delhi high courts.
 
The AAI also gave an undertaking that the equipment left behind by Çelebi will not be used by other ground operators. The Chennai airport needs at least three ground handling and cargo management firms, the AAI said. 
 
In May, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Istanbul-headquartered ground handling firm Çelebi Airport Services India, citing concerns over national security. Çelebi, which employed more than 10,000 people in India, used to provide ground services at nine major airports across the country. The people employed by Çelebi have since been absorbed into the operations of other ground and cargo handling companies operating at these airports.
 
In a statement issued then, Çelebi had “unequivocally” refuted the “misleading and factually incorrect allegations” concerning its ownership and operations in India.
 
The company had then said that Çelebi Aviation India was 65 per cent owned by international institutional investors based in Canada, the US, the UK, Singapore, the UAE, and Western Europe. The remaining 35 per cent, the company had then said, was held by the founding Çelebioğlu family in Türkiye, with equal shares held by Can Çelebioğlu and Canan Çelebioğlu. It had also emphasised that neither Can nor Canan has any “political affiliations or associations” of any kind.
 
(With inputs from Deepak Patel)
 
   
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IndiGo may line up 30-50 ATR 72-600 plane order in Paris Air Show

Akasa Air to launch 100 plus weekly flights from Navi Mumbai airport

Airlines facing skewed value chain, profit margin never crossed 5%: IATA

Jaipur Airport gets major infra upgrade to boost capacity, user experience

Aviation regulator finds safety lapses in Turkish Airlines ops in India

Topics :AAIAirports Authority of India AAIAAI airportsTurkey

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story