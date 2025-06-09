DGCA to audit Char Dham helicopter companies, may suspend operations

Due to multiple safety incidents during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered special audits and enhanced surveillance of helicopter operators conducting shuttle and charter services in the state.

The aviation regulator, in a statement, also said it is reviewing the need to suspend helicopter operations to Char Dham entirely, depending on the outcome of ongoing safety assessments.

The move comes after several recent occurrences — including emergency landings and a fatal crash — raised serious questions about the safety of helicopter services on the high-altitude pilgrimage routes.

ALSO READ: Six dead, 1 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi The DGCA said it has launched investigations into each incident to determine contributing factors such as technical faults, pilot error, and weather conditions. As part of immediate safety measures, the DGCA has directed all helicopter operators in Uttarakhand to conduct flights only under Out-of-Ground Effect (OGE) conditions until further notice. Flying in OGE conditions means helicopters must stay at a height where they can no longer rely on the cushioning effect of the ground to help them hover. While this requires more engine power, it is considered safer in hilly and high-altitude areas as it allows for better control during flight.

To strengthen real-time oversight, the DGCA said it is now actively monitoring live video feeds from the Kedarnath helipad provided by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). On Monday, two helicopter operators were found violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to parking protocols, leading to a two-hour suspension of their operations. Reiterating its zero-tolerance approach to safety violations, the DGCA has suspended the operations of Kestrel Aviation Pvt Ltd in Uttarakhand with immediate effect pending an investigation. This follows a similar suspension of another operator in May 2025 for breaching safety norms. On Saturday, 7 June, a Kestrel Aviation AW119 helicopter bound for Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the Kedarnath highway near Badasu in Rudraprayag district after the pilot reported a mechanical issue. The helicopter’s rotor broke during the landing and hit a parked car. Fortunately, all five passengers were unharmed, and the pilot sustained only minor injuries. This was the fourth helicopter-related incident in the Char Dham zone in just one month.