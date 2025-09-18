Boeing fostering culture where staff feel 'comfortable speaking up': Gupte

US aerospace company Boeing is building a culture where employees are “comfortable speaking up” when they see issues, so that these can be resolved before they escalate, its India and South Asia President Salil Gupte said on Thursday.

Boeing has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including quality control lapses, safety incidents, regulatory scrutiny, labour disruptions and supply-chain problems, all of which have slowed aircraft production. For Indian carriers such as Air India and Akasa Air, this has meant delays and uncertainty in delivery schedules, complicating fleet expansion and network growth plans at a time when demand for air travel in India is rising rapidly.

Gupte was speaking at a symposium organised by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM). When asked what Boeing had learnt from its sequence of errors in recent years and how it plans to recover, Gupte replied: “I’ll give a very quick answer to your question, because it’s a pretty straightforward one. It starts with culture, right? Nobody in the aviation business wakes up in the morning saying, ‘You know what, I’m going to build something unsafe today.’ Nobody in their right mind does that. All of our loved ones fly on these aeroplanes every single day, right?

“And so you need to make sure that you are building a culture where people are comfortable speaking up, quickly, transparently when they see an issue, disclosing issues, addressing issues before they kind of roll down the line. And if you’re able to build a culture that does that, the rest tends to take care of itself. Yes, you need to incorporate better processes, better tools, and those things all help but fundamentally, the culture matters the most.” Speaking about India’s role in the global aviation supply chain, Gupte said the next frontier for Indian aerospace component suppliers is “build-to-specification”, where suppliers develop their own intellectual property and designs instead of simply following blueprints provided by Boeing. “In other words, we don’t give you the drawings. The intellectual property is yours to develop. That’s where the real returns are in this business,” he said, highlighting the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Over the past decade, he said, India has steadily moved up the value chain for Boeing — from producing simple forgings and machined parts to complex assemblies and carbon composite work with partners such as Tata, Motherson, Godrej and Mahindra. “We created joint ventures for various parts of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Then, we moved into areas that require manipulation of carbon composite materials, and took a step-wise fashion on what we call build-to-print areas,” he said. Build-to-print refers to suppliers manufacturing components strictly according to detailed drawings and specifications provided by the original equipment maker, where consistent quality is key to winning larger orders.