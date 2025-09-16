Home / Industry / Aviation / News / SpiceJet to add 8 new Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of winter schedule 2025

SpiceJet to add 8 new Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of winter schedule 2025

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said the induction will help the airline increase frequency on key routes ahead of the festival season

SpiceJet
Photo: Pexels
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Airline major SpiceJet announced on Tuesday that it has signed lease agreements for the induction of another eight Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the Winter Schedule 2025.
 
With this, the airline’s planned fleet additions rise to 18 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to meet the rising demand for air travel during the upcoming festive and winter season, the company said in a statement.
 
The latest announcement comes on the back of two earlier lease agreements covering the induction of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet starting October 2025, it added.  Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said the induction will help the airline increase frequency on key routes ahead of the festival season.
 
“These additions reaffirm our commitment to expanding capacity, ensuring seamless connectivity, and offering a superior flying experience to our passengers. With the upcoming festive and winter travel season, these aircraft will allow us to enhance frequencies on key routes and cater to the growing passenger demand,” Maharshi said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to reopen on October 26 with new tech

India may mandate 5% SAF blending for domestic flights by 2030: Report

Aera to hold airport operators accountable for third-party service quality

Air India enters into codeshare partnership with Kazakhstan's Air Astana

GST exemption for flight simulators to help reduce training costs: Govt

Topics :Aviation NewsSpiceJetBoeing 737aircraftAirline

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story