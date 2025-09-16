SpiceJet to add 8 new Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of winter schedule 2025

Airline major SpiceJet announced on Tuesday that it has signed lease agreements for the induction of another eight Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the Winter Schedule 2025.

With this, the airline’s planned fleet additions rise to 18 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to meet the rising demand for air travel during the upcoming festive and winter season, the company said in a statement.

The latest announcement comes on the back of two earlier lease agreements covering the induction of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet starting October 2025, it added. Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said the induction will help the airline increase frequency on key routes ahead of the festival season.