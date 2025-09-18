Noida International Airport to open Oct 30, flights likely within 45 days

The Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated on October 30, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced on Wednesday, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Commercial flights are expected to begin within 45 days of the opening.

Speaking at an event in Ghaziabad, Naidu said, “We are trying to push the inauguration of the Noida airport so that we can see it happen very soon. Right now the date we have decided on is October 30, and within 45 days, we can see the operations. The airlines are also excited to operate from Jewar airport, and the area has huge potential.”

Noida airport to connect with 10 cities in phase I In the initial phase, the airport will connect at least 10 domestic cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Talks have been held with IndiGo and Air India Express to start services. The first phase will feature a single runway and a terminal with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. Authorities expect traffic of around six million passengers in the first year. Over four phases, the facility is projected to scale up to 70 million passengers a year. Cargo and logistics hub Apart from passenger traffic, the minister underlined the strategic role of Jewar as a cargo hub. “We see it as more than civil aviation connectivity — it will be a major cargo hub as well,” he said.

The airport, spread over 1,334 hectares, is expected to ease pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and strengthen NCR’s position as an aviation and logistics centre. Noida airport construction in final phase Construction of the long-awaited airport has entered its final phase. The 3,900-metre runway and air traffic control tower are complete, while the terminal structure is nearly finished. Aerobridges, baggage handling systems, and e-gates have been installed. Interior works are in progress and are expected to be completed by October. On the same day, in a post on X, Naidu said, “Pleased to share that this iconic airport project, set to be Asia’s largest, is now nearing completion. I believe the Jewar project, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will further energise India’s aviation ecosystem. With a vast catchment area in the Delhi-NCR region, the future prospects are very exciting.”