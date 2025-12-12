DGCA sacks four flight operations inspectors over IndiGo crisis

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sacked four flight operations inspectors (FOIs) who were responsible for keeping oversight of IndiGo airline’s flight operations. In an order dated December 11, the regulator said that the following FOIs — Rishi Raj Chatterjee, Seema Jhamnani, Anil Kumar Pokhariyal and Priyam Kaushik — are “hereby relieved” from the DGCA with immediate effect to join their respective parent organisations (airlines). FOIs are airline pilots who come to the DGCA on deputation for oversight duties but legally remain on the rolls of their parent carrier. Once their deputation ends, or the airline seeks their return, the DGCA sends them back to their parent organisation.

IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and December 9. The crisis was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night. Meanwhile, IndiGo on Friday announced that its board has approved the appointment of aviation veteran John Illson, who heads Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, to conduct an independent expert review of the recent operational disruption. Illson has more than four decades of experience, including over 18,000 hours as a commercial airline pilot on Airbus and Boeing aircraft. After his flying career, he held senior roles at major international bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), working extensively on safety standards and regulatory frameworks.

“The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement. This decision follows the recommendation of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) constituted by the IndiGo Board,” the airline stated. “As part of its assessment, the CMG advised commissioning an independent expert review in the matter. With the Board’s approval now in place, the review will begin at the earliest, and the independent expert reviewer will submit a comprehensive report to the Board upon completion,” it added. The airline mentioned it is “demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability” and is expected to operate over 2,050 flights on Friday, as per its revised scaled-down schedule. IndiGo said that on Thursday it operated more than 1,950 flights, with only four cancellations — all due to weather — and added that affected passengers were informed in advance.