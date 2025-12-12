Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said that he consulted different stakeholders from the aviation industry to assess preparedness for the winter season. In an X post, Naidu said, "Chaired a comprehensive review meeting today to assess preparedness for the upcoming fog window of the winter schedule with all key stakeholders."

The meeting was attended by officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airport operators, and airlines.

Naidu said, "All stakeholders have been instructed to ensure full compliance, fix accountability and implement strict SOPs for fog operations. To maintain smooth operations, emphasis has to be laid on real-time data exchange, activation of war rooms and deployment of CAT-II/III compliant aircraft with qualified crew."

CAT-II and CAT-III compliant aircraft are planes equipped with advanced landing and navigation systems that allow them to operate safely during very low-visibility conditions, such as heavy fog. CAT-II aircraft can land when visibility is limited, while CAT-III aircraft, which include the most advanced autoland features, can land even when visibility is extremely poor. Peak holiday travel season December is the peak holiday travel season, and many people are already planning winter trips. As Business Standard reported earlier, travel platform Ixigo has seen a sharp rise in flight searches. Srinagar searches have more than doubled in December, while Dehradun is up 54 per cent and Jammu up 39 per cent month-on-month.

ALSO READ | DGCA suspends 4 flight inspectors after IndiGo flight disruptions But winter also brings heavy fog, especially in northern India, which often leads to long delays and flight cancellations. The aviation ministry has said that it is taking steps to reduce these disruptions and ensure smoother travel during the season. Stressing on safety measures, Naidu said, "Clear directions have been issued to ensure safe, seamless and well-coordinated operations, along with timely communication of updates to passengers to help them prepare well in advance. Each and every passenger is important, and any instance of inconvenience will be addressed with clear accountability."