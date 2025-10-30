Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA to introduce competency-based training framework for cabin crew

DGCA to introduce competency-based training framework for cabin crew

The Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) framework was introduced for pilots in 2022

DGCA
Shweta Singh, Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the DGCA, told PTI that the regulator is expected to come out with draft norms for the CBTA for the cabin crew in a month.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aviation watchdog DGCA plans to put in place a competency-based training and assessment framework for cabin crew to help in further improve the training imparted to them, according to a senior official.

The Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) framework was introduced for pilots in 2022.

Shweta Singh, Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the DGCA, told PTI that the regulator is expected to come out with draft norms for the CBTA for the cabin crew in a month.

It will be on a voluntary basis for the airlines.

She said the efforts are to improve the competencies of the cabin crew.

"For example, if there is a fire in the cabin... how will they deal with it? How will they communicate? All those kind of performance indicators (will be) embedded in it (CBTA framework) which will help them to train better," Singh said.

She spoke on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital on Thursday.

Participating in a session at the conference, IndiGo's Senior Vice President for Flight Operations Captain Ashim Mittra stressed competency of the crew is more important than just the number of crew.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic airlines have placed huge orders for aircraft. As the carriers expand their fleets, there will be need for more number of pilots and cabin crew.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

One-third of Air India Express traffic comes via Air India connections: MD

AAIB report shows nothing wrong with Air India ops: MD & CEO Wilson

Delhi airport to increase passenger handling capacity by 20% by 2030: CEO

Supporting people affected by devastating plane crash: Air India CEO

Image India denying bilateral flying rights is 'wrong': IndiGo CEO

Topics :Aviation NewsIndustry NewsDGCA

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story