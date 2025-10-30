DGCA to introduce competency-based training framework for cabin crew

Aviation watchdog DGCA plans to put in place a competency-based training and assessment framework for cabin crew to help in further improve the training imparted to them, according to a senior official.

The Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) framework was introduced for pilots in 2022.

Shweta Singh, Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the DGCA, told PTI that the regulator is expected to come out with draft norms for the CBTA for the cabin crew in a month.

It will be on a voluntary basis for the airlines.

She said the efforts are to improve the competencies of the cabin crew.