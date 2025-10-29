AAIB's prelim report shows nothing wrong with Air India's operations: CEO

Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Wednesday that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s preliminary findings on the AI-171 crash indicated there was “nothing wrong” with the airline’s operations or practices.

Speaking at the Aviation India 2025 Summit, Wilson said the interim report found no evidence of any fault in the aircraft’s engines or operating systems, adding that Air India would continue to cooperate fully with investigators.

“Anything that happens in the industry — whether that’s us or others — is a cause for introspection and review. The interim report indicated that there was nothing with aircraft engines or practices that required changing. But of course, we’re always looking at how we can keep improving and learning,” Wilson said.

The June 12 crash On June 12, Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating between Ahmedabad and London, crashed into a college building shortly after take-off, killing 241 people onboard and leaving one survivor. “This is really the first public engagement that we’ve done in India since that tragic day,” Wilson said. “It was absolutely devastating — for the families of those involved, for the company, and for our staff.” The AAIB’s preliminary report, released on July 12, revealed that fuel supply to both engines was cut off shortly after take-off. The two fuel control switches were moved to the “cutoff” position in quick succession and, although they were turned back on about 10 seconds later, both engines had already flamed out.

The report cited a brief exchange between the pilots, with one asking the other why the switches were moved and receiving a denial in response. The report did not specify which pilot made either remark. While not ruling out technical faults, the AAIB said that aviation medicine and psychology experts were involved in the ongoing investigation. Support for affected families Wilson said Air India had mobilised significant resources in Ahmedabad to assist victims’ families. “We’ve had more than 600 people on the ground in Ahmedabad. We’ve set up a trust through Tata Sons to support affected families. We have provided ex-gratia payments to all those impacted, completed interim compensation, and are working through the final compensation process,” he said.

He reiterated the airline’s commitment to “do absolutely all we can for as long as it takes to bring closure to those affected.” Reduced flying and enhanced checks In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Air India reduced international flying by about 15 per cent for three months to allow for additional safety checks and ensure heightened vigilance across teams. “We deliberately, both voluntarily and from a regulatory caution perspective, put in additional checks. Pilots and engineers were being even more cautious than usual,” Wilson said. Those measures, he added, have now progressively returned to normal levels of operation.