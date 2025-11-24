Hindustan Aeronautics calls Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence'

India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said on Monday the crash of a Tejas fighter jet in Dubai last week was an isolated occurrence caused by exceptional circumstances, without providing further details.

On Friday, a Tejas fighter jet crashed in a ball of fire in front of horrified spectators during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow. The Indian Air Force has said it will set up a court of inquiry to investigate the cause.

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics manufactures the aircraft, which is powered by General Electric engines. Both companies have said they will support the investigation.

Tejas, which means brilliance in Sanskrit, is seen as crucial for India's efforts to modernise its air force fleet of mainly Russian and ex-Soviet fighters.