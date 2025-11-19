Home / Industry / Aviation / News / FlyDubai orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in deal estimated at $13 billion

FlyDubai orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in deal estimated at $13 billion

FlyDubai said Wednesday it ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth $13 billion.

flydubai
flydubai | Photo: Wikipedia
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
FlyDubai said it had options with Boeing to purchase another 75 of the aircraft.

Boeing had no immediate comment.

FlyDubai flies a fleet of Boeing 737s but made a major Airbus A321neo purchase of 150 aircraft earlier this week for $24 billion at the Dubai Air Show.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

