Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / Banks loan growth drops for 6th month in Dec as tighter lending curbs weigh

Banks loan growth drops for 6th month in Dec as tighter lending curbs weigh

The data showed that banks' credit increased by 12.4 per cent year-on-year last month, slower than the 15.6 per cent rise in December 2023

loans, debt
The loan growth rate had slowed to 11.8 per cent in November 2024, excluding the merger, and to 10.6 per cent including the merger.
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian banks' loan growth moderated for a sixth straight month in December, central bank data showed on Friday, as the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's tighter lending norms for unsecured loans continued to ripple through the system.

The data showed that banks' credit increased by 12.4 per cent year-on-year last month, slower than the 15.6 per cent rise in December 2023, excluding the impact of HDFC Bank's merger with its parent Housing Development Finance Corp.

Including the impact of the merger, banks' loans grew 11.2 per cent last month, compared with 20 per cent in the year-ago period.

The loan growth rate had slowed to 11.8 per cent in November 2024, excluding the merger, and to 10.6 per cent including the merger.

Indian banks have consistently reported double-digit loan growth for years as lenders flocked into retail credit, specifically unsecured loans, which led to overlending towards these segments.

In late 2023, the RBI, worried about the risk of bad loans, imposed higher capital requirements on personal loans and credit cards as well as credit to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), which has led to lenders paring growth in these areas.

Also Read

Premium

Union Budget FY26: Key banking amendments in the spotlight, yet again

Premium

SFBs ready with systems, governance to become universal banks: MDs & CEOs

Premium

Banks to continue good run with caution and innovation, say PSB CEOs

Premium

Lenders get to work as India aims to become a $5 trillion economy

Premium

Economy well-placed to deal with any spillover from external world: Das

Banks' personal loan growth slowed to 14.9 per cent in December from 17.6 per cent a year ago, excluding the HDFC Bank merger impact, while growth in outstanding credit card debt dropped to 15.6 per cent from 32.6 per cent a year ago, the data showed.

Credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 11.7 per cent in December from 23.3 per cent a year ago, primarily due to lower growth in credit to NBFCs.

In addition to the tighter lending norms, banks are also consciously scaling back loan growth to bring down their credit-deposit ratio, a key metric to assess banks' liquidity position, amid a broad scramble to raise deposits.

Meanwhile, loans to industries grew by 7.2 per cent year-on-year last month, modestly slower than the 8 per cent growth last year.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net card spending rises 60% as credit card additions rise to 4-mth high

Bank of Baroda Q3: Net profit rises 5.6% on non-interest income support

Premium

21% of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts turned inoperative by Dec

Banks must adapt to technology quickly, ensure resilience: DFS Secy

Banks must collaborate, not compete on technology front: RBI DG Rabi Sankar

Topics :Banking sectorIndian banking sectorHDFC Bank

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story