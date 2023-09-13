Banks may increase HTM holdings to reduce treasury book volatility

Banks are expected to increase their Held to Maturity (HTM) holdings to mitigate volatility in their accounting books, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised investment norms, according to market participants. The new guidelines have removed the previous upper cap of 23 per cent on HTM holdings.

In addition, the RBI has imposed a ceiling on the sale of HTM assets, limiting it to 5 per cent of their initial carrying value. Although sales from the HTM category are still permitted, internal reclassifications can now only occur under exceptional circumstances.

Notably, the updated norms have eliminated the 90-day restriction on holding period under the Held for Trading (HFT) category. Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global, said, "This is advantageous for banks as they can now sell securities from the HFT portfolio when gains are likely to be substantial, instead of being time-bound."

Previously, banks could sell up to 5 per cent of their HTM bonds annually, and once a year, they were allowed a one-time reclassification of certain bonds from HTM to the Available for Sale (AFS) category. Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer at CRISIL Ratings, commented that this change could lead to reduced volatility in banks' treasury books. "Lower churn in the investment books of banks is expected as reclassifications will now require RBI's approval," he added.

Securities categorised under HTM are insulated from mark-to-market losses. The removal of the 23 per cent cap will offer banks protection against abrupt interest rate fluctuations. This comes in the wake of the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year due to mounting mark-to-market losses triggered by aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

From April 1, 2024, banks will reorganise their complete investment portfolios into three groups: HTM, AFS, and Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (FVTPL), excluding investments in their own subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates. The guidelines stipulate that securities under the HFT sub-category within FVTPL should be fair valued daily, while other FVTPL securities must be fair valued at least quarterly.

Arun Bansal, Executive Director and Head of Treasury at IDBI Bank, noted that public sector banks are currently holding 25 to 26 per cent in Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) books. "With the new norms, banks are likely to allocate longer-term papers to the HTM category while shorter-duration papers will fall under AFS and FVTPL," he said.