Banks shine brightest in otherwise pale FY23 for India Inc, shows data

Banks gained from high double-digit growth in banks credit, especially personal loans, and the rise in lending rates last year. The latter allowed banks to charge more interest on loans, boosting their interest income and earnings.

GVA is the value of all goods & services produced in an economy, excluding subsidies and indirect taxes such as goods & services tax (GST) that distort market prices of goods & services. Total indirect taxes net of subsidies was up 22.9 per cent YoY in FY23, resulting in much faster growth in GDP at market price than the production of goods & services in the economy. The sharp rise in banks' earnings in 2022-23 was driven by an equally faster growth in banks interest income. The combined gross interest income of banks in our sample was up 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 14.1 trillion in FY23, up from Rs 11.55 trillion a year ago. As a result, banks interest income was equivalent to 5.7 per cent of the country’s GVA in FY23 -- the highest in the past seven years with the exception of FY21, when GVA at current prices had declined by 1 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced to stem its spread.