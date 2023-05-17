Banks seek one more year to prepare for ECL reporting on stressed assets

Senior bank executives said technical capacity building will include systems and skills development. While internal work has begun on developing models with the help of experts, it is going to take more time for gathering data and assessing impact while transitioning from the Incurred Loss Approach banks use now.

Banks have sought one more year from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop risk models, gather data and test before the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) regime for stressed asset provision begins on April 1, 2025.