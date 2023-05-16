Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII



Its net profit in FY23 grew 94 per cent to Rs 14,110 crore compared to Rs 7,272 crore in FY22. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share (for a face value of Rs 10 each) for FY23 subject to shareholders' approval, the Mumbai-based public sector lender told BSE. Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) net profit grew 168 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 4,775 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) on healthy growth in advances and net interest income (NII).



BoB's NII, which is interest revenues minus interest expenses, grew 33.8 per cent YoY to Rs 11,525 crore in Q4 FY23 compared to Rs 8,612 crore in Q4 FY22. The net interest margin improved by 45 basis points YoY to 3.53 per cent in Q4 FY23, the bank said in a statement. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.24 per cent with Common Equity Tier of 12.24 per cent at the end of March.



Total deposits increased 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 12.03 trillion in FY23. Provisions and contingencies declined by 62 per cent YoY to Rs 1,421 crore. The bank’s advances grew 18.5 per cent YoY basis to Rs 9.69 trillion in FY23. In advances, retail grew 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.78 trillion at the end of March 2023.