Home / Companies / Results / Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Public sector lender recommends dividend of Rs 5.5 per share for face value of Rs 10 each

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) net profit grew 168 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 4,775 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) on healthy growth in advances and net interest income (NII).
Its net profit in FY23 grew 94 per cent to Rs 14,110 crore compared to Rs 7,272 crore in FY22. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share (for a face value of Rs 10 each) for FY23 subject to shareholders' approval, the Mumbai-based public sector lender told BSE.

Capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.24 per cent with Common Equity Tier of 12.24 per cent at the end of March.
BoB's NII, which is interest revenues minus interest expenses, grew 33.8 per cent YoY to Rs 11,525 crore in Q4 FY23 compared to Rs 8,612 crore in Q4 FY22. The net interest margin improved by 45 basis points YoY to 3.53 per cent in Q4 FY23, the bank said in a statement.

Provisions and contingencies declined by 62 per cent YoY to Rs 1,421 crore. The bank’s advances grew 18.5 per cent YoY basis to Rs 9.69 trillion in FY23. In advances, retail grew 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.78 trillion at the end of March 2023.
Total deposits increased 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 12.03 trillion in FY23.

Asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) declining to 3.79 per cent in March from 6.61 per cent in the same month in 2022. Net NPA declined to 0.89 per cent in March 2023 from 1.72 per cent a year ago.
The provision coverage ratio improved to 92.43 per cent in March 2023 from 88.71 per cent a year ago. 

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Bank of Baroda increases MCLR from 8.3% to 8.5% effective January 12

Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR up to 30 basis effective December 12

NSE net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 2,067 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

IIFCL's net profit doubles to highest ever of Rs 1,076 crore in FY23

Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

Fertiliser firm Coromandel International's Q4 profit up 18% at Rs 290 cr

Pfizer consolidated net profit rises 3% to Rs 130 crore in March quarter

Topics :Bank of BarodaQ4 Results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story