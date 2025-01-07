CS Setty, Uday Kotak nominated as governing council members of NIIFTL

The government has nominated State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty and Uday Kotak, founder and director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, as governing council members of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Trustee Ltd (NIIFTL).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the chairperson of the six member council and secretaries of department of economic affairs and financial services are the other members. Veteran investment banker Hemendra Kothari is also a member.

NIIFTL was constituted to act as an advisory council to NIIF and provide strategic guidance on matters including investment of the corpus of NIIF, parameters for appointment and performance of investment managers and advisors.

The sixth meeting of the governing council of NIIF is scheduled on 20 January, 2025.

(Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)