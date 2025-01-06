Flat benchmark yields to weigh on banks' treasury gains in Q3FY25

Banks' treasury income is expected to remain subdued in the October–December quarter (Q3FY25) of the current financial year (FY25), as benchmark yields remained largely unchanged at the end of the quarter. Market participants said that unlike July–September (Q2FY25), where substantial profits were booked by rates trading desks of banks, Q3 is poised to reflect a sharp decline in such gains.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond moved up by 1 basis point (bps) to settle at 6.76 per cent at the end of Q3FY25. In Q2FY25, the benchmark yield had softened by 25 bps.

While a softening of yields was observed on expectations of a rate cut, yields climbed again, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields.

Market participants said that the extent of gains largely depended on the timing of trades. Traders who capitalised on the earlier decline in yields could have booked profits. However, with yields retracing by the year-end—specifically around December—those who held their positions longer faced diminished mark-to-market (MTM) gains.

“The rates trading desk may not see significant income, as there was only small movement that people might have captured. It also depends on timing—yields had fallen substantially, so those who exited positions early could have booked some profits, but yields later retraced,” said the treasury head at a private bank.