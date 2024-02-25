Decoded: Public tech platform for frictionless credit, demystified

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is developing a platform to facilitate the flow of digital information to financial sector players to enable ‘frictionless credit’. The pilot of this platform, known as a Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit (PTPFC), commenced on August 17 last year.

How does the platform work?

The platform will operate on a ‘plug-and-play’ model with an open architecture, open application programming interfaces (APIs), and standards to which all financial sector players can connect, according to the banking regulator.

The model enables lenders and startups to plug into the platform to access a diverse set of information and address the need for credit. This includes dairy loans, collateral-free micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) loans, personal loans, and home loans through participating banks.