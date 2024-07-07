Deposit grows slower than loan for many banks in June quarter of FY25

Most lenders that have reported their April-June business update posted slower growth in deposits sequentially as compared to the loan growth in the April-June quarter of FY25. Current and savings account deposits of banks continue to be under pressure.

Private sector lenders Yes Bank, RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank saw their deposit growth contract by 0.50 per cent, 1.50 per cent, and 2 per cent, respectively.

The advances of Yes Bank and RBL Bank rose by 0.90 per cent and 0.70 per cent each, while Bandhan Bank posted 3 per cent growth.