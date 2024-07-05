Bank of Baroda, PNB clock slower deposit growth than industry trend

The deposits of two large public lenders—Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB)—grew by 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 8.83 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY24), slower than the 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits of the scheduled commercial banks till the middle of June.

The outstanding deposits of Delhi-based PNB stood at Rs 14.08 trillion at the end of June 2024. Sequentially, the deposits grew by 2.8 per cent over the end of March 2024. BoB’s outstanding deposits stood at Rs 13.05 trillion at the end of June 2024. Sequentially, its deposits declined from Rs 13.26 trillion, according to a filing with BSE. These are provisional figures and are subject to audit by statutory auditors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mumbai-based BoB’s advances grew by 8.14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10.71 trillion. Sequentially, advances shrunk from Rs 10.9 trillion in March 2024.

“Weaker loan/deposit growth could impact credit offtake for FY25/26E; however, retail momentum is the silver lining,” said Gaurav Jani, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, on Bank of Baroda.

Punjab National Bank reported 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances at Rs 10.33 trillion. Sequentially, its advances rose from Rs 9.83 trillion in March 2024.

Kolkata-based UCO Bank’s deposits grew by 7.39 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.68 trillion at the end of June 2024. Its advances grew by 17.78 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.94 trillion.

Another public sector lender, Bank of Maharashtra, expanded its deposits by 9.44 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.67 trillion as of June 30, 2024. The Pune-based bank’s loan book grew by 19.01 per cent to Rs 2.09 trillion.