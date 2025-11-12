Home / Industry / Banking / ICRA raises FY26 bank credit growth forecast on GST-led demand uptick

ICRA raises FY26 bank credit growth forecast on GST-led demand uptick

ICRA expects bank credit growth at 10.7-11.5% in FY26, aided by higher retail and MSME demand following GST rationalisation. Corporate lending remains muted, with ECL impact pegged below 1.5%

ICRA
Rating agency ICRA said banks in India are expected to lend an additional Rs 50,000 crore, taking total credit expansion to Rs 19.5–21 trillion in the current financial year (FY26). (Photo: Twitter)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICRA upgrades bank credit growth estimates on GST reforms
 
With improved demand in retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segments after Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, rating agency ICRA said banks in India are expected to lend an additional Rs 50,000 crore, taking total credit expansion to Rs 19.5–21 trillion in the current financial year (FY26). The credit growth would be 10.7–11.5 per cent, against the previous estimate of 10.4–11.3 per cent in FY26.
 
Why is corporate credit still lagging?
 
Corporate demand is yet to see any meaningful revival. The episodic shift of credit demand from large, well-rated borrowers between capital markets and banks remains opportunistic, ICRA noted. The sustainability of that shift remains to be seen, given the expectations of another rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), it added.
 
What drove higher loan offtake in the first half of FY26?
 
Referring to loan offtake, Sachin Sachdeva, vice president and sector head, ICRA, said, “The first half of FY26 has seen incremental credit offtake of Rs 10.1 trillion, with sizeable expansion taking place in September 2026. This has prompted us to revise upwards our full-year credit offtake projection.”
 
The robust offtake in the first half was driven by partial upfronting of demand from the third quarter (Q3 FY26) to the second quarter (Q2 FY26), given the early onset of the festive season supported by GST cuts. As a result, the incremental credit offtake in the second half (H2 FY26), at Rs 9.4–10.9 trillion, is expected to be flattish relative to the level in the first half (H1 FY26), and about nine per cent higher than in H2 FY25 (Rs 9.3 trillion), ICRA said.
 
How resilient is the banking sector’s capital position?
 
The outlook for banks remains stable, with no significant capital requirements anticipated. Banks are well placed to absorb the impact of changes related to capital charge for credit risk and expected credit loss (ECL), supported by resilient capital buffers.
 
The overall impact on core capital ratios is estimated to be below 150 basis points because of ECL changes, which will be partially moderated by a favourable impact on account of capital charge adjustments, ICRA said.
 
Will asset quality and credit costs remain stable?
 
Both public and private banks are expected to maintain comfortable solvency and asset quality metrics, though a slight rise in credit cost is anticipated in the second half (H2 FY26). The fresh non-performing asset (NPA) generation rate for the full year is expected to be slightly higher than that seen in FY25.
 
Consequently, gross NPAs are forecast to rise marginally in FY26 but stay within a comfortable range of 2.1–2.3 per cent. This would translate into a modest increase in credit costs to about 0.7 per cent in FY26 for the sector, from 0.6 per cent seen in the recent past, ICRA added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FinMin to meet PSB chiefs to review Q2 results, govt schemes' progress

Premium

Margin squeeze takes a toll on banks' profit in Q2FY26, shows data

Premium

Are banks still seeing a seasonality factor in deposits and credit?

Bank unions protest Nirmala Sitharaman's privatisation 'endorsement'

Govt to retain cap on voting rights for major bank shareholders: Report

Topics :ICRAbank credit growthMSMEBanking

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story