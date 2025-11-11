Home / Industry / Banking / FinMin to meet PSB chiefs to review Q2 results, govt schemes' progress

FinMin to meet PSB chiefs to review Q2 results, govt schemes' progress

This is the first meeting after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week said the country needs big and world-class banks, and discussions are on with the Reserve Bank and lenders in this regard

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
Market leader SBI alone contributed 40 per cent to the total earnings of Rs 49,456 crore, as per the published numbers on stock exchanges.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Wednesday to review the second-quarter and half yearly financial performance.

The meeting is scheduled to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

This is the first meeting after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week said the country needs big and world-class banks, and discussions are on with the Reserve Bank and lenders in this regard.

"Government is looking at this and work has already commenced. We are discussing with the RBI. We are discussing with banks," she had said.

The review meeting on November 12 with public sector banks will also deliberate on progress made on flagship schemes of the government besides their financial numbers, sources said.

Public sector banks posted a record cumulative profit of Rs 49,456 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, reflecting a 9 per cent year-on-year growth despite two lenders reporting a decline.

All 12 public sector banks (PSBs) together made a profit of Rs 45,547 crore in the September quarter of FY25. Thus, the increase in profit in absolute terms was Rs 3,909 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Market leader SBI alone contributed 40 per cent to the total earnings of Rs 49,456 crore, as per the published numbers on stock exchanges.

SBI logged a net profit of Rs 20,160 crore in Q2 FY26, 10 per cent higher than the same period of the previous fiscal.

In percentage terms, Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank reported the highest net profit growth of 58 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore, followed by Central Bank of India with a 33 per cent rise to Rs 1,213 crore.

During the quarter, two out of 12 state lenders -- Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India -- reported an 8 per cent and 10 per cent decline in their profit, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Margin squeeze takes a toll on banks' profit in Q2FY26, shows data

Premium

Are banks still seeing a seasonality factor in deposits and credit?

Bank unions protest Nirmala Sitharaman's privatisation 'endorsement'

Govt to retain cap on voting rights for major bank shareholders: Report

PSU banks record 9% growth in profit to record ₹49,456 cr profit in Q2

Topics :Finance ministerPSB resultspublic sector banks PSBs

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story