Home / Industry / Banking / UFBU criticises FM Sitharaman's 'endorsement' of bank privatisation

UFBU criticises FM Sitharaman's 'endorsement' of bank privatisation

The forum cited the collapses of YES Bank, Global Trust Bank, and Lakshmi Vilas Bank as examples of governance lapses in private banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) — an umbrella body representing nine officers’ and workmen’s unions — has sharply criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over what it called her “implied endorsement” of bank privatisation, made during an interaction at the Delhi School of Economics earlier this week.
 
In a statement issued on November 6, UFBU said it “deeply regrets and strongly protests” the remarks, which it claimed dismissed concerns that privatisation could restrict banking access to privileged customers and undermine public sector banks’ (PSBs) role in financial inclusion.
 
‘Public sector banks are a national asset’
 
The forum said the nationalisation of banks in 1969 transformed India’s economic and social landscape by extending formal credit to farmers, small businesses, women, and marginalised communities — groups historically neglected by private lenders.
 
“Public sector banks became the backbone of inclusive growth, expanding from a few thousand urban branches to lakhs of villages,” UFBU said.
 
It added that key welfare-linked schemes such as priority sector lending, agriculture finance, self-help group loans, and social security payments became possible only because of public ownership.
 
Concerns over exclusion, job losses, and rights dilution
 
UFBU warned that privatisation would trigger:
 
Financial exclusion in rural India,
 
Workforce downsizing and erosion of job security, and
 
Dilution of reservation and trade union rights.
 
The forum cited the collapses of YES Bank, Global Trust Bank, and Lakshmi Vilas Bank as examples of governance lapses in private banks, noting that public sector intervention was required each time to safeguard depositors.
 
UFBU also emphasised that PSBs remain accountable to Parliament, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and citizens, whereas private banks are accountable only to shareholders.
 
‘Privatisation is not professionalisation’
 
Rejecting the argument that nationalisation led to inefficiency or bad loans, UFBU said the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis was primarily driven by corporate defaults, not small borrowers.
 
“Privatisation is not professionalisation,” the forum said. “Efficiency can be achieved through better governance, technology, and training without altering ownership. Privatisation only shifts control of public money into private hands.”
 
Call for assurance and public debate
 
The unions demanded that the government provide a categorical assurance that no public sector bank would be privatised. They urged capital infusion, technology upgrades, and transparent governance reforms to strengthen PSBs instead.
 
UFBU also called for public consultation and parliamentary debate before any policy that could affect depositors, employees, or citizens.
 
Reaffirming its position, the forum said: “Public sector banks are a national asset. We will not allow them to be sold.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PSU banks record 9% growth in profit to record ₹49,456 cr profit in Q2

Premium

Yono 2.0 likely to launch by end of December: SBI Chairman C S Setty

Bank holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti: Banks in these states closed on Nov 5

Premium

Public sector banks take up tech upgrade to streamline operations

Premium

RBI's nod for banks' M&A funding may force tweak to sensitive sector norms

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBankingBanking sector

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story