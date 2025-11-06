UFBU criticises FM Sitharaman's 'endorsement' of bank privatisation

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) — an umbrella body representing nine officers’ and workmen’s unions — has sharply criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over what it called her “implied endorsement” of bank privatisation, made during an interaction at the Delhi School of Economics earlier this week.

In a statement issued on November 6, UFBU said it “deeply regrets and strongly protests” the remarks, which it claimed dismissed concerns that privatisation could restrict banking access to privileged customers and undermine public sector banks’ (PSBs) role in financial inclusion.

‘Public sector banks are a national asset’

The forum said the nationalisation of banks in 1969 transformed India’s economic and social landscape by extending formal credit to farmers, small businesses, women, and marginalised communities — groups historically neglected by private lenders.

“Public sector banks became the backbone of inclusive growth, expanding from a few thousand urban branches to lakhs of villages,” UFBU said. It added that key welfare-linked schemes such as priority sector lending, agriculture finance, self-help group loans, and social security payments became possible only because of public ownership. Concerns over exclusion, job losses, and rights dilution UFBU warned that privatisation would trigger: Financial exclusion in rural India, Workforce downsizing and erosion of job security, and Dilution of reservation and trade union rights. The forum cited the collapses of YES Bank, Global Trust Bank, and Lakshmi Vilas Bank as examples of governance lapses in private banks, noting that public sector intervention was required each time to safeguard depositors.

UFBU also emphasised that PSBs remain accountable to Parliament, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and citizens, whereas private banks are accountable only to shareholders. ‘Privatisation is not professionalisation’ Rejecting the argument that nationalisation led to inefficiency or bad loans, UFBU said the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis was primarily driven by corporate defaults, not small borrowers. “Privatisation is not professionalisation,” the forum said. “Efficiency can be achieved through better governance, technology, and training without altering ownership. Privatisation only shifts control of public money into private hands.” Call for assurance and public debate The unions demanded that the government provide a categorical assurance that no public sector bank would be privatised. They urged capital infusion, technology upgrades, and transparent governance reforms to strengthen PSBs instead.