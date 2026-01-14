Japan's SMBC gets RBI's in-principle nod for wholly owned arm in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted in-principle approval to Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in India, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The approval was issued under the RBI (Setting Up of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries by Foreign Banks) Guidelines, 2025.

SMBC currently carries on banking business in India “in branch mode through its four branches located in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru”, the RBI said.

It added that the “in-principle approval has been granted to the bank for setting up a WOS through the conversion of its existing branches in India”.