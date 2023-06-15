Home / Industry / Banking / Kotak Mahindra Bank gets Rs 5,400 crore deposits in Rs 2,000 banknotes

The bank floated 'ActivMoney' feature for saving and current accounts and started the incorporation of Kotak Karma Foundation

BS Reporter Mumbai
Kotak Mahindra Bank gets Rs 5,400 crore deposits in Rs 2,000 banknotes

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said in a press meet that it had received around Rs 5,400 crore in deposits following RBI’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 note from circulation. 
The bank has got 3.5 per cent money that is deposited with banks, said Virat Diwnaji, group presi­dent & head of consumer banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

The bank floated ‘ActivMoney’ feature for saving and current accounts and started the incorporation of Kotak Karma Foundation.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd 

Topics :Kotak Mahindra BankRs 2000 notes

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

