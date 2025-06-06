Home / Industry / Banking / Microfinance: Indicators show cautious lending, continuing stress in parts

Microfinance: Indicators show cautious lending, continuing stress in parts

Amid these shifts, CRIF High Mark emphasised that the sector remains on a path of long-term sustainability

microfinance institution, MFI stocks
Despite a small base, loans of Rs 80,000, particularly those over Rs 100,000 grew beyond industry trends. | Representational
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
The microfinance business continues to prioritise larger loan sizes. According to CRIF High Mark’s 'MicroLend March 2025', loans between Rs 30,000–50,000 declined by 6.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while those up to Rs 30,000 contracted by 8 per cent. Loans in the Rs 50,000-80,000 range saw a moderate QoQ decline of 0.4 per cent. Despite a small base, loans of Rs 80,000, particularly those over Rs 100,000 grew beyond industry trends, indicating a shift toward higher-ticket loans, likely among existing customers.
 
Amid these shifts, CRIF High Mark emphasised that the sector remains on a path of long-term sustainability. While current indicators suggest cautious lending and persistent stress in parts of the portfolio, improvement in early-stage performance and a gradual move towards higher-quality credit segments are encouraging trends. 
 

Topics :MicrofinanceSustainability

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

