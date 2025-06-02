Govt extends tenure of Punjab & Sind Bank MD S K Saha till Feb 2027

The Union government has extended the tenure of Swarup Kumar Saha, managing director and chief executive officer of Punjab & Sind Bank, until his superannuation on February 28, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

According to an official notification issued by the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, Saha’s current term was set to end on June 2, 2025. “The extension has been granted under clause (a) of sub-section (3) of section 9 of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980,” said the notification.

On May 20, Business Standard reported his extension. Saha, born on February 8, 1967, took over as MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank in June 2022. He has over three decades of experience in the banking sector, having served in various senior roles prior to his appointment.