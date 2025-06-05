T-bill yields fall below overnight rate amid RBI rate cut anticipation

Amid abundant surplus liquidity in the banking system, treasury bill yields have fallen below overnight rates, inverting the ultra-short yield curve.

The cut-off yields on 91-day, 184-day, and 364-day treasury bills were set at 5.58 per cent, 5.60 per cent, and 5.60 per cent respectively at Wednesday’s weekly auction, while the weighted average call rate traded at 5.75 per cent.

“This is because the system liquidity surplus is almost Rs 3 trillion and there are expectations of a deeper rate cut,” said Anshul Chandak, Head of Treasury at RBL Bank.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finserv promoters to sell 1.58% stake in ₹4,750 crore block deal Net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of Rs 2.86 trillion on Wednesday, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India data. As of May 2025, system liquidity averaged around Rs 1.6 trillion, or 0.7 per cent of Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL), and is projected to rise to approximately Rs 5 trillion, or 2 per cent of NDTL, by the end of August.

Market participants said some expect the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points, given the downward trajectory in headline inflation, which further weighed on T-bill yields. India’s retail inflation eased further in April, slipping to 3.16 per cent from 3.34 per cent in March, driven by a sharp decline in vegetable and pulse prices. This marked the lowest CPI inflation since July 2019, when it stood at 3.15 per cent. Food inflation also dropped significantly, hitting a 42-month low of 1.78 per cent in April compared to 2.69 per cent in March. The decline was primarily led by an 11 per cent year-on-year fall in vegetable prices and a 5.23 per cent drop in pulses — the steepest decline in over six years.