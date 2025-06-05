Home / Industry / Banking / T-bill yields fall below overnight rate amid RBI rate cut anticipation

T-bill yields fall below overnight rate amid RBI rate cut anticipation

"This is because the system liquidity surplus is almost Rs 3 trillion and there are expectations of a deeper rate cut," said Anshul Chandak, Head of Treasury at RBL Bank

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl
premium
Representative Picture
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid abundant surplus liquidity in the banking system, treasury bill yields have fallen below overnight rates, inverting the ultra-short yield curve.
 
The cut-off yields on 91-day, 184-day, and 364-day treasury bills were set at 5.58 per cent, 5.60 per cent, and 5.60 per cent respectively at Wednesday’s weekly auction, while the weighted average call rate traded at 5.75 per cent.
 
“This is because the system liquidity surplus is almost Rs 3 trillion and there are expectations of a deeper rate cut,” said Anshul Chandak, Head of Treasury at RBL Bank.
 
Net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of Rs 2.86 trillion on Wednesday, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India data. As of May 2025, system liquidity averaged around Rs 1.6 trillion, or 0.7 per cent of Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL), and is projected to rise to approximately Rs 5 trillion, or 2 per cent of NDTL, by the end of August. 
 
Market participants said some expect the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points, given the downward trajectory in headline inflation, which further weighed on T-bill yields.
 
India’s retail inflation eased further in April, slipping to 3.16 per cent from 3.34 per cent in March, driven by a sharp decline in vegetable and pulse prices. This marked the lowest CPI inflation since July 2019, when it stood at 3.15 per cent. Food inflation also dropped significantly, hitting a 42-month low of 1.78 per cent in April compared to 2.69 per cent in March. The decline was primarily led by an 11 per cent year-on-year fall in vegetable prices and a 5.23 per cent drop in pulses — the steepest decline in over six years.
 
“Some participants are expecting a 50 basis point cut tomorrow, and with system liquidity in surplus, the expectation is that the RBI may cut short-term rates for quicker transmission,” said a dealer with a primary dealership.
 
Despite a 25 basis point repo rate cut in February 2025, transmission of lower rates across the banking system remained uneven, largely due to tight liquidity conditions. However, following an additional 25 basis point cut, the banking system returned to surplus liquidity in April after over four months, supported by increased government expenditure and the central bank’s liquidity infusion measures — including dollar-rupee buy/sell swap auctions, open market operations (OMOs), and variable rate repo auctions.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may ease bank ownership rules as foreign interest, capital needs grow

Govt extends tenure of Punjab & Sind Bank MD S K Saha till Feb 2027

Premium

Banks set to miss fourth deadline to roll out cassette-swap system for ATMs

Lenders told to monitor gold loan portfolios, ensure checks in place: RBI

Parliamentary panel flags 'ambiguities' in IBC; govt mulls amendments

Topics :Treasury BillsTreasury gainsRBI rate cut

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story