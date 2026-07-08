Mobilisation test: Foreign banks' leverage key to FCNR (B) inflows

"If a foreign bank lends to an NRI who lives and works in its own country, that exposure could arguably be treated as exposure to the country where the borrower resides rather than to India, since the borrower will ultimately repay the loan from income earned there. However, different institutions have different internal policies, so I am not sure how each bank will treat it. Indian banks do not have a large presence in many overseas markets from where a significant portion of these deposits is expected to come, and that is where foreign banks come into the picture," another banker said, adding that $40-50 billion of inflows under the scheme appears achievable at this stage.