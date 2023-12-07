Private sector banks increase FD market share in the second quarter

Private sector banks have increased their share in term deposits to 35 per cent in the second quarter of financial year 2024 from 32 per cent in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023. On the other hand, the public sector banks lost their share in fixed deposits by 200 basis points (bps) to 60 per cent from 62 per cent across the time period.

The market share in Q1FY24 stood at 33 per cent for private banks and 61 per cent for public sector banks.

According to the latest RBI data, fixed deposits of private sector banks have increased to Rs 39.52 trillion from Rs 33.43 trillion as of March 2023 to September 2023. At the same time, the term deposits of public sector banks have increased to Rs 68.28 trillion from Rs 64 trillion during the time period.

Private sector banks have been increasing their market share from Q4FY23 consequently for the second quarter on the back of aggressive client acquisition and offer of better services.

“Deposits at large have seen an increase along with strong year-on-year growth in term deposits. This increase has to do with the kind of credit growth that the private banks are seeing. So credit growth for the private banks remains ahead of the public sector. So, in order to fuel the credit growth, the private banks need deposits and they are willing to go the extra mile to get those deposits. Even if they have to pay a small premium at times, they are fine with it as long as they get the deposits,” said Karan Gupta, Director and Head of Financial Institutions, India Ratings.

Among the maturity period, the term deposit mobilization in the 1-3 year category exhibited healthy performance with the deposits rising to Rs 69.39 trillion in September 2023 from Rs 61.18 trillion in March 2023. Out of the total share, 65 per cent of the deposits are concentrated in this tenure. The increase in interest rate is believed to be one of the reasons leading to demand among consumers for this maturity period.

The data shows that in the reported quarter, 50 per cent of the term deposits continue to be in the range of 7-8 per cent compared to the share of 20 per cent in Q4FY23. Similarly, 28.61 per cent of the consumers parked their funds in the range of 6-7 per cent interest rate during Q2FY24.

Around 80 per cent of the total funds are parked in fixed deposits in the range of 6-8 per cent.

The term deposit rates are believed to be inching towards their peak, “Comparison of current term deposit interest rates and the headline rates offered by banks suggests that we are moving closer to peak deposit rates for the system. It is still not complete and we probably have a couple of quarters before rates have peaked,” noted Kotak Institutional Equities in their research note.

“The growth in deposit rates is likely to continue along with the competitive intensity during the rest of the financial year. The deposits are expected to see 11%-12% growth in the remaining fiscal year,” Gupta added.

Further, the elevated deposit rates are expected to put pressure on the Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the banks.

In the deposits, the share of non-individual deposits has inched up to 52 per cent from 50 per cent. “A higher share of non-individual deposits that are non-operational in nature tends to have negative implications in deploying it. We are likely to see NIM pressure for banks overall,” the research note added.

Meanwhile, Gupta said, “Although the NIM will remain under pressure, the pressure is likely to moderate in the second half of the fiscal from the first half. Deposit repricing is done largely, and the Marginal Cost of the Fund-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) repricing is still continuing. Banks are still announcing 5-10 bps increase in their MCLR here. Banks still have nearly 50% of the lending on MCLR and so that will see an increase in the second half of the fiscal, reducing the pressure on NIMs.”