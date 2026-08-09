PSBs target nearly $30 billion under RBI's concessional forex swap window

“We have mobilised almost $6 billion FCNR (B) deposits so far, but the traction indicates that we should be able to mobilise around $10 billion,” C S Setty, SBI chairman, said at the post-earnings media briefing. SBI is helping non-resident Indian (NRI) customers leverage their FCNR(B) deposits, largely through its own branches, particularly its branch in GIFT City, Setty said. “We also have a standby letter of credit (SBLC) product, but it is not widely used at this point,” he said.