Insurance sector poised for growth, but profitability concerns persist: S&P

Market-based reforms and low penetration rates give India's insurance sector significant growth potential. For insurers, however, profitability pressures will persist, especially in the non-life sector, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

In its report, India Insurance Sector Trends: Potential Evident, Caution Warranted, the global ratings agency said liberalisation, increased competition and ongoing regulatory reforms are reshaping India's insurance industry, creating growth opportunities while exposing insurers to underwriting challenges.

"Favourable regulatory reforms are attracting foreign capital to India's insurance sector and adding to growth momentum. However, the potential growth trajectory could be tested by underwriting reality," said Trupti Kulkarni, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.