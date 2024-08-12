Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / PSBs trim branch network but private sector spreads its net, shows data

PSBs trim branch network but private sector spreads its net, shows data

Das asked banks to use their branches effectively to mobilise deposits, highlighting the importance of brick-and-mortar structures

After the latest Monetary Policy Review, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das asked banks to use their branches effectively to mobilise deposits, highlighting the importance of brick-and-mortar structures. This comes against the backdrop of
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After the latest Monetary Policy Review, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das asked banks to use their branches effectively to mobilise deposits, highlighting the importance of brick-and-mortar structures. This comes against the backdrop of public sector banks (PSBs) seeing their branch count shrinking in the past five years mainly due to rationalisation after the mergers of several state-run lenders. Ten banks were merged into four, effective April 1, 2020. A year before that, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged into Bank of Baroda. On the other hand, private sector lenders have added over 7,000 branches in the same period, riding on the aggressive expansion by the country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India tweaks risk weights for housing finance companies

Reserve Bank of India tightens norms for deposit housing finance companies

RBI penalises CSB Bank, Union Bank of India, others for norms violation

RBI forms expert panel to benchmark its statistics with global standards

NCLT urges RBI, DIPP to speed up approvals for RCap resolution plan

Topics :Shaktikanta DasRBIprivate sector bankspublic sector banks

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story