RBI completes bond buys, takes FY26 total to a record high of ₹3.16 trn

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday completed the first of two open-market bond purchases for December, taking its debt buys this financial year to a record ₹3.16 trillion. The central bank bought ₹50000 crore ($5.53 billion) of bonds at higher-than-expected cutoff prices, lifting secondary-market yields.

It is slated to buy another 500 billion rupees next Thursday, and with nearly three-quarters of purchases concentrated in six- and seven-year maturities, traders expect the 10-year 6.33 per cent 2035 bond to be included in the next operation. The 10-year benchmark yield fell almost six basis points to about 6.60 per cent after threatening a break below 6.65 per cent -6.66 per cent earlier in the day.