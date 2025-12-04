RBI's revised norms give co-op banks more autonomy with tighter safeguards

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday issued revised norms for cooperative banks in the country to help expand credit outreach, leverage technology-driven solutions and support localised development priorities.

How do the new norms balance autonomy and prudence?

These revisions strike a balanced approach, empowering co-operative banks with enhanced operational autonomy while embedding robust safeguards, the RBI said in a statement. The calibrated relaxation of authorisation norms paves the way for cooperative banks to contribute to India’s economic growth, it added.

What prompted the updated Master Direction?

The banking regulator had, from time to time, issued several instructions to co-operative banks — Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs), State Co-operative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) — on matters such as place of business, change of name and scheduling. On July 28, 2025, the RBI placed the draft Master Direction on Business Authorisation for Co-operative Banks (Directions), 2025, to harmonise instructions and consolidate guidelines in one place. Feedback from banks and other stakeholders has since been examined, and the consequent modifications incorporated in the final Directions, the RBI said.