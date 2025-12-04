Home / Industry / Banking / RBI's revised norms give co-op banks more autonomy with tighter safeguards

RBI's revised norms give co-op banks more autonomy with tighter safeguards

RBI's final business authorisation norms expand operational autonomy for co-op banks while strengthening oversight, introducing a four-tier framework for the diverse UCB sector

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
These revisions strike a balanced approach, empowering co-operative banks with enhanced operational autonomy while embedding robust safeguards, the RBI said in a statement.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday issued revised norms for cooperative banks in the country to help expand credit outreach, leverage technology-driven solutions and support localised development priorities.
 
How do the new norms balance autonomy and prudence? 
These revisions strike a balanced approach, empowering co-operative banks with enhanced operational autonomy while embedding robust safeguards, the RBI said in a statement. The calibrated relaxation of authorisation norms paves the way for cooperative banks to contribute to India’s economic growth, it added.
 
What prompted the updated Master Direction? 
The banking regulator had, from time to time, issued several instructions to co-operative banks — Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs), State Co-operative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) — on matters such as place of business, change of name and scheduling. On July 28, 2025, the RBI placed the draft Master Direction on Business Authorisation for Co-operative Banks (Directions), 2025, to harmonise instructions and consolidate guidelines in one place. Feedback from banks and other stakeholders has since been examined, and the consequent modifications incorporated in the final Directions, the RBI said.
 
How has the RBI structured regulation for UCBs? 
Referring to UCBs, the RBI said it has adopted a four-tiered regulatory framework, given the heterogeneity in the urban cooperative sector. This approach focuses on balancing the spirit of mutuality and cooperation seen in smaller banks with limited area of operation vis-à-vis the needs of large-sized UCBs that engage in more complex activities.
 
Is RBI allowing new UCBs or conversions? 
The RBI said it is not considering any fresh proposal for new UCBs or for conversion of cooperative credit societies into UCBs.
 

How are UCBs categorised under the new framework?

UCBs are categorised into the following four tiers for regulatory purposes:

• Tier 1: banks having deposits up to Rs 100 crore

• Tier 2: deposits of more than Rs 100 crore and up to Rs 1,000 crore

• Tier 3: deposits of more than Rs 1,000 crore and up to Rs 10,000 crore

• Tier 4: deposits of more than Rs 10,000 crore

Industry NewsRBIcooperative banksBanking

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

