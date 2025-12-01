Home / Industry / Banking / Govt to divest up to 6% stake in Bank of Maharashtra, eyes ₹2,600 cr

At the current market price, the government would be able to garner about Rs 2,600 crore by offloading up to 6 per cent stake in the bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
The government has decided to divest up to 6 per cent stake in state-owned Bank of Maharashtra through an Offer for Sale commencing on Tuesday.

At the current market price, the government would be able to garner about Rs 2,600 crore by offloading up to 6 per cent stake in the bank.

"Offer for Sale in Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Government offers to disinvest 5% equity in the bank with an additional 1% as a green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

The government currently holds a 79.60 per cent stake in the Pune-based bank.

With the stake dilution, the bank would be able to meet the minimum public shareholding norm of 25 per cent as the government stake will come down below 75 per cent.

This is in line with the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which mandate that all listed companies, including those in the public sector, must have a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.

Capital market regulator Sebi has given forbearance to CPSEs and public sector financial institutions till August 2026.

Other four lenders where government's stake is more than minimum public shareholding threshold are Indian Overseas Bank at 94.6 per cent, Punjab & Sind Bank 93.9 per cent, UCO Bank 91 per cent, and Central Bank of India 89.3 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bank of Maharashtrapublic sector banks PSBsPSBs

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

