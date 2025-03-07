RBI grants only one-year extension to IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpalia

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted only a one-year extension to Sumant Kathpalia, the current managing director and CEO of IndusInd Bank, despite the bank’s board requesting a three-year reappointment.

This marks the second consecutive time that the RBI has approved a shorter tenure instead of a full three-year term for Kathpalia.

In an exchange notification on Friday, IndusInd Bank said, “…Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated March 6, 2025, has conveyed its approval for reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of one year with effect from March 24, 2025, till March 23, 2026.”

In September 2024, the board had approved his reappointment as MD & CEO for a three-year term, from March 24, 2025, to March 23, 2028.

Kathpalia has been heading IndusInd Bank since March 2020. Previously, the RBI had approved a two-year extension for Kathpalia in March 2023, while the bank's board had sought a three-year reappointment.

This is not the first time that the RBI has declined to grant a three-year extension to a private sector lender’s MD & CEO. In 2021, the RBI extended Vishwavir Ahuja’s tenure as RBL Bank’s MD & CEO for one year, despite the lender’s board requesting three years. The private sector lender later appointed former Indian Overseas Bank CEO R Subramaniakumar as its MD & CEO.

The banking regulator also declined to extend Yes Bank co-founder and CEO Rana Kapoor’s term in 2018, who was eventually replaced by Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank in 2019.

IndusInd Bank reported a weak set of numbers in Q3FY25, owing to stress in the microfinance portfolio, which resulted in muted loan growth, lower net interest margins (NIMs), and higher provisioning. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank have been gradually increasing since Q1FY25. At the end of the December quarter, its gross NPAs stood at 2.3 per cent. Its NIMs have also been under pressure since March 2024, declining to 3.93 per cent as of the December 2024 quarter. Profitability has also taken a hit due to stress in the bank’s asset quality.

The stress in the microfinance segment due to overleveraging of borrowers has hit IndusInd Bank the most among major banks. Micro loans make up about 9 per cent of the bank’s loan book as of Q3FY25 and contribute significantly to the bank’s NIMs, as they are highly margin-accretive. In Q1FY25, this book was about 11 per cent of the bank’s loan portfolio. In Q3, slippages from the microfinance sector contributed almost 32 per cent of the total slippages for the bank.

Amid mounting stress in the segment, the bank was looking to offload Rs 1,573 crore of non-performing microfinance retail loans. The reserve price set by the bank for selling the assets is Rs 85 crore, translating to a recovery of 5.04 per cent.

The share price of the bank has plummeted over 80 per cent since January 2024, when it touched an all-time high of Rs 1,688.9. It closed at Rs 936.80 on Friday, down 3.53 per cent from the previous day’s close.

According to analysts, a key overhang on the bank was the pending RBI approval for Kathpalia’s tenure extension.