RBI fines Bank of Maharashtra, Navi Finserv, CSB Bank for non-compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed monetary penalties on Bank of Maharashtra, DCB Bank and CSB Bank for non-compliance with directions.

The central bank imposed ₹32.50 lakh fine on Bank of Maharashtra, ₹29.60 lakh on DCB Bank, and ₹63.60 lakh on CSB Bank, RBI said in a release.

The RBI also penalised Navi Finserv with ₹3.80 lakh, and slapped a ₹5.30 lakh fine on IIFL Finance, the release added.

The monetary penalty on the Bank of Maharashtra was imposed, as the lender did not report Self Help Group member-level data to credit information companies and did not identify beneficial owners in certain accounts.